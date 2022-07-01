InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 202,743 shares.The stock last traded at $61.51 and had previously closed at $61.88.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in InterDigital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

