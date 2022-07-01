Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.50. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The stock has a market cap of C$16.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.57 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

