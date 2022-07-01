Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,715 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

