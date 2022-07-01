Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,919 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eastern Bank owned approximately 20.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of BSCT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,924. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

