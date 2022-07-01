Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 165,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,484,749 shares.The stock last traded at $26.80 and had previously closed at $26.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 141.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.