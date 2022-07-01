Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.59

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and traded as high as $28.06. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 2,024,052 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

