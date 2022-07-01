Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 79,313 shares.The stock last traded at $43.61 and had previously closed at $43.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

