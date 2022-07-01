Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Acquired by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 663.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $29.11 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $39.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.