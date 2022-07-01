Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Shares Bought by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 2.95% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIG opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

