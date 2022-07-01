Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $280.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

