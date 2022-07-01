Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

PSCC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.355 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

