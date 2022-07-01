Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the May 31st total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of VRIG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.65. 88,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.