Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the May 31st total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VRIG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.65. 88,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

