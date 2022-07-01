Investec Lowers The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY) to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of FHNGY opened at $7.66 on Monday. The Foschini Group has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.

The Foschini Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates independent chain-stores in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: TFG Africa Retail, Credit, TFG London, and TFG Australia. It offers clothing for men, ladies, and kids; jewelry; cellphones; accessories; cosmetics; sporting and outdoor apparel and equipment; and homeware and furniture.

