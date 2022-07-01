IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.85

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and traded as low as $32.82. IRadimed shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 25,931 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $419.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,011,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,800. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Cim LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IRadimed by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 129,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IRadimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRMD)
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRadimed (IRMD)
