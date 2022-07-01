Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

IREN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Iris Energy stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,736,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,194,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 65,761 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

