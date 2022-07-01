iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 213.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,057 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

