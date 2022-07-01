iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Cut by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.68 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

