iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Increased by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 297.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after purchasing an additional 565,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after purchasing an additional 491,582 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,854,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,702,000 after purchasing an additional 357,828 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.396 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

