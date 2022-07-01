iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $837,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,256,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,762,000 after buying an additional 328,174 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,389. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

