iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,567.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

