iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cwm LLC owned about 1.92% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $96,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.16. 974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,898. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.