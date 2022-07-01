iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 125.8% from the May 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of IBTD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,572. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.
