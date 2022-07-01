iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 125.8% from the May 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of IBTD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,572. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $737,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period.

