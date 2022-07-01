iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IBTH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. 12,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,129. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.029 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTH Get Rating ) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 7.94% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

