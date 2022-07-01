iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTHGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IBTH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. 12,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,129. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.029 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTHGet Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 7.94% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

