iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 692.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

ILCG stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73.

