iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 129,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.89.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

