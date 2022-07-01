iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 847,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $11.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

