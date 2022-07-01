iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 207,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 486,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 144,998 shares in the last quarter.

EFV traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,548 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

