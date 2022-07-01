iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,400 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 31st total of 650,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $47.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

