iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,806 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 11.65% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $53,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 168.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,036. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

