iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $207.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.