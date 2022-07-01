iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $218.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

