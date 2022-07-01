iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Stairway Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 20.6% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $153,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,691,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.96. The stock had a trading volume of 97,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,125. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

