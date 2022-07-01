iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Wind River Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Wind River Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 17.5% of Wind River Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $43,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 47,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 80,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $144.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

