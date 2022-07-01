iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $31,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,802.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.40. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

