iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

