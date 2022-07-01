iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down to $18.64

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $18.11. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 763,076 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.