iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down to $18.64

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $18.11. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 763,076 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

