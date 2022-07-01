iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 698,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,378,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

