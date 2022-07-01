iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2,139.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after acquiring an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after acquiring an additional 140,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $137.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

