iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 47,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 682,029 shares.The stock last traded at $94.84 and had previously closed at $94.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

