iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 459.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,822 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

IJR opened at $92.41 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average of $104.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

