iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.37. The stock had a trading volume of 210,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,508. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

