iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $266,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average of $104.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

