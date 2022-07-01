iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.02 and last traded at C$15.08. Approximately 3,314,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,228,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.11.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.