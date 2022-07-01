iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,987 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 4.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,439,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 123,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $780,000.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $37.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

