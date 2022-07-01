Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 148.6% from the May 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ISLE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 52,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,486,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after buying an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 255,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 67.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 314,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 13.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biopharmaceutical or medical technology/device industries.

