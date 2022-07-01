Ispolink Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $936,416.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.79 or 0.99935269 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.