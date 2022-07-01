ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.12

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 11275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

ITMPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ITM Power from GBX 470 ($5.77) to GBX 420 ($5.15) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

