J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $153.90

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $153.90 and last traded at $159.49, with a volume of 537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $245,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

