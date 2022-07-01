Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $244,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $36.05 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

