Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

NASDAQ:JSML opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSML. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

